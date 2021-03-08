G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.97

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 16004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,754,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.