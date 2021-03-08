G. Willi-Food International (WILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

WILC stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.59.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

