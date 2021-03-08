G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,645 shares of company stock worth $2,815,202 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

