Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director David Maisel Purchases 10,000 Shares

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAIA stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

