Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading 13.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.74. 288,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 92,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gaia by 63.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.