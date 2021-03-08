Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.05 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $208.05 million and approximately $703,713.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

