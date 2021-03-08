Gala Price Up 12.2% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Gala has a market cap of $225.10 million and approximately $438,668.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00460387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00447701 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

