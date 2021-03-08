Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.90

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

