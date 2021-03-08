Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.90

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

