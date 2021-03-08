Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.90

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
