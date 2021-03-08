GAMB (GMB) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $23,096.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

