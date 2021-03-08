GameCredits Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $262,471.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00362642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,905,005 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

