Gameswap Reaches One Day Volume of $1.91 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 144.4% against the dollar. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00075971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080084 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00454992 BTC.

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

