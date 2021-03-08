GAPS Trading Down 16.2% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $259.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

