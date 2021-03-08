Garlicoin (GRLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $470.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,454,194 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

