Gatechain Token (GT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

