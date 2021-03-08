GateToken Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and $4.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,590,375 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

