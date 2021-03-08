GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $296,856.02 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $296,856.02 and $23.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00365565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

