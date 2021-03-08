GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GDI opened at C$49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$49.67.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

