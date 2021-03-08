GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.50. 1,624,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 893,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

