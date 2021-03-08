Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $301,059.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $301,059.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

