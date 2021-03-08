Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.93 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.93 million and $13.19 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

