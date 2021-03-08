Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $119.80 million and $9.74 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.