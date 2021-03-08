Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Director James P. Sharp Sells 6,000 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.
Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
