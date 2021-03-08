Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Director James P. Sharp Sells 6,000 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

