Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.56

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190.56 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.46), with a volume of 82350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.20 ($2.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.13. The stock has a market cap of £515.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

About Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

