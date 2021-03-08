Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $307.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

