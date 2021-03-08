General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $40,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

