General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 267,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.