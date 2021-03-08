General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,498 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $48,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in General Electric by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 48,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.