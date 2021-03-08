General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

