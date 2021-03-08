Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $54.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.36. 146,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 181,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King increased their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $755.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
