Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $54.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.36. 146,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 181,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King increased their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $755.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

