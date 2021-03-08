Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $21.66 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00009610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $775,923.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.14 or 0.00805677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

