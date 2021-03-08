Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $76.14. 189,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,834. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

