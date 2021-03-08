GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00063834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00366902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,751.84 or 1.00115777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00077183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

