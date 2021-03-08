GeoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,035.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $4,035.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.00363654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,739.30 or 0.99795037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

