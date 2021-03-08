GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $488,033.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

