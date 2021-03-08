Geoffrey Peters Gold Sells 53,296 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$34.04.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.17. 4,029,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.