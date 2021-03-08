Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 2.05% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

GEOS stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

