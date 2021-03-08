Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.30 ($119.18).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €83.10 ($97.76). 114,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.