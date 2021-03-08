GET Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $45.68 million and $2.94 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 158.8% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

