GET Protocol Trading Up 136.6% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00006455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 136.6% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $37.41 million and $1.58 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00788705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041345 BTC.

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

