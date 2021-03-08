GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $59,330.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00453636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00076768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00461388 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,797,713 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

