Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,748.92 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Giant has a total market cap of $120,748.92 and $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.