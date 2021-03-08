Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.84

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 37658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £58.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.22.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

