Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $94,163.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

