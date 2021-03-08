Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.