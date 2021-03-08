Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

