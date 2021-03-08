GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,144.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $18,144.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

