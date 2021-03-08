Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.02

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 1268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

