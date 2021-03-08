GoByte (GBX) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $283,358.38 and approximately $1,930.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007264 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,486,328 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

