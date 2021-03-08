GoByte Price Reaches $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. GoByte has a total market cap of $296,979.27 and approximately $283.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007872 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,489,656 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

